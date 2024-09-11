Entertainment

Jobless University Graduates keep texting me for job opportunities – Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei 10 13 At 8.jpeg Bisa Kdei

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has expressed frustration over the high unemployment rate and rising dollar rates in Ghana. He shared that unemployed university graduates frequently contact him for job opportunities, highlighting the severe economic challenges and high taxes that exacerbate the situation and make it difficult for people to make a living.



