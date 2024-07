John Cena

Source: StarrFm

John Cena, 47, announced his WWE retirement at "Money in the Bank" event, planning to conclude his career with 30-40 dates by 2025. Despite boos, Cena thanked fans and emphasized his next chapter in movies and global projects, ending speculations of a return to wrestling after 2023.





