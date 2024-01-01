John Dumelo lists the first thing he would do if voted into office

Actor and politician, John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has given insights into his plans when he becomes a member of parliament.

John Dumelo, who is currently running for MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency took to his Twitter handle on January 1st where he said he would tackle the issue of high rent charges.



According to him, Ghanaians are supposed to pay a maximum of 6 months' rent for residential properties. However, many landlords charge an upfront two-year rent advance before leasing properties.



John Dumelo vowed to tackle such an issue first if voted into office.



“The first thing I will champion when I become member of parliament is the rent issue. Ghanaians must pay maximum 6 months rent advance for residential properties,” he posted.



The Rent Control Department of Ghana has cautioned landlords against demanding more than six months' rent in advance from their tenants, saying this is against the law and can lead to prosecution.



The department's PRO, Emmanuel Kporsu, in an interview earlier in the year, clarified that tenants can voluntarily pay more than six months' rent in advance if they wish, but landlords cannot force them to do so.

The department's statement was made in the context of the housing challenges and the demand for affordable and social housing in the country.



The first thing i will champion when I become member of parliament is the rent issue. Ghanaians must pay maximum 6 months rent advance for residential properties. — Farmer John (@johndumelo) January 1, 2024

