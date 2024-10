It was surpassed by indie horror

Source: BBC

"Joker: Folie à Deux" suffered an unprecedented 80% drop in its second weekend, earning just $7.1 million after a $40 million debut.

It was surpassed by indie horror "Terrifier 3" and animated "The Wild Robot."

Meanwhile, Trump’s biopic "The Apprentice" opened at number ten with $1.6 million.



