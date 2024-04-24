Joselyn Dumas reveals challenges faced by single mothers in dating

Joselyn Dumas

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas shared insights into the obstacles single mothers encounter when re-entering the dating world.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Dumas highlighted the reluctance of potential partners to accept parental responsibilities for children who aren’t biologically theirs.



Dumas argued that societal biases and misconceptions about raising non-biological children contribute to why many single mothers struggle to find romantic partners.

She questioned why adoption is viewed differently from raising a non-biological child, emphasizing that single mothers often opt for singlehood out of necessity rather than choice.



Dumas emphasized that single mothers' desire to date is not about avoiding commitment but rather about finding happiness while navigating societal expectations.