Joyce Dzidzor embraces serious music carer

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Former AIDS Ambassador and actress Joyce Dzidzor Mensah is shifting gears to pursue a serious music career, undeterred by past struggles with depression and controversies.

Leveraging her experience as a backing vocalist for renowned musicians, she is set to make her mark as a solo artist.



Drawing inspiration from her journey as a backing vocalist, Joyce is determined to establish herself as a serious musician.



Her latest single, "Tatata," featuring Ivorian crooner Freddy Meiway, marks a significant step in her music journey.



Collaborating with Meiway fulfills a long-held dream for Joyce, who found solace in his music during her battles with depression.



She views this partnership as pivotal in her quest for professional recognition in the music industry.



Eager to carve out her own niche, Joyce identifies as an Afro musician with Francophone influences, shunning the idea of competition with established artists.

Her focus is on perfecting her craft for live performances and organizing her concerts, both locally and internationally.



In a bid to distance herself from past controversies, Joyce is committed to maintaining a positive public image.



She vows to steer clear of social media conflicts and channel her energy into her music career, marking a fresh start.



With a positive reception to her latest release, Joyce looks forward to future projects and collaborations with Ghanaian musicians.



Her newfound determination propels her forward, ready to overcome obstacles and establish herself as a household name in the music industry.