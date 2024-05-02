Joyce Dzidzor shifts focus away from controversies to forge music career

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Former AIDS Ambassador and actress, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, known for her controversies, vows to shed the negative tag and prioritize her music career.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Joyce declares her intention to avoid social media conflicts and concentrate on her new direction.



Asserting her reserved nature, she plans to curate her social media presence more selectively to project a positive image.



Joyce expresses enthusiasm for her upcoming musical projects and collaborations with Ghanaian artists, buoyed by the positive reception of her recent release, "Tatata," featuring Ivorian singer Freddy Meiway.

Preferring an Afro-Francophone fusion, she aims to carve her unique identity in the music industry, eschewing competition and focusing on personal growth.



With an emphasis on live performances, Joyce seeks to establish herself through her own concerts, prioritizing skill development over rivalry with established artists.



Her ambition extends beyond Ghana, aiming for international recognition through a dedication to honing her craft and delivering captivating live shows.