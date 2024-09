Chris Brown

Source: Iol news

Chris Brown excited South African fans by announcing on Instagram, “South Africa I’m coming,” though he did not provide specific concert dates.

The singer recently completed his 11:11 tour and is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album in 2025, with plans for a tour.





