Judge puts Young Thug trial indefinitely on hold

Young Thug

Source: BBC

Atlanta rapper Young Thug's racketeering trial faces indefinite delay as Judge Ural Glanville halts proceedings amid allegations of misconduct.

Defense attorneys accused Judge Glanville of improperly meeting with prosecutors and a key witness to influence testimony, prompting calls for his recusal.



Despite denying these motions, Judge Glanville agreed to release the meeting's transcript and transfer recusal decisions to another judge.

The trial, marked by extensive jury selection and involving Rico Act charges, accuses Young Thug of gang-related offenses since his 2022 arrest.



The case remains in limbo following attorney Brian Steel's contempt charge and ongoing legal challenges.



