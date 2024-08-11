“Juju never caused the downfall of Ghana Movie Industry” – Ola Michael

Ola Michael

Discussions about the downfall of the Ghanaian movie industry continue, with actress Portia Asare recently suggesting that the industry's collapse was partly due to the use of "juju" (black magic) by some individuals.

However, during a debate on UTV’s United Showbiz, popular director and producer Ola Michael disagreed, calling her claims false.



He argued that the real issue was the overproduction of films by producers, especially in Kumawood, where the market was saturated with too many movies for a small consumer base.

Additionally, the industry's failure to transition from CVD to DVD also contributed to its decline.







