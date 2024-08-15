Entertainment

Juliet Ibraim At The 3rd Influencers Conference 2024

Independent Filmmaker, Juliet Ibrahim .png Independent Filmmaker, Bilingual Actor & Author, Juliet Ibrahim

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Independent Filmmaker, Bilingual Actor & Author, JULIET IBRAHIM invites YOU to the 3rd edition of The INFLUENCERS' CONFERENCE 2024, taking place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on the 24th of August.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live