Jupitar opens up about balancing music career and family

Jupitar

In a recent episode of the "Uncut with D-Black" show, Ghanaian reggae and dancehall sensation Jupitar delved into the intricacies of juggling his music career alongside family life. He candidly shed light on the challenges inherent in navigating the demanding landscape of the music industry while nurturing familial bonds.

Describing the music industry as "suicidal" for those endeavoring to establish a stable family life, Jupitar didn't shy away from addressing the inherent difficulties.



Despite the uphill battle, he revealed his occasional compromises in a bid to strike a harmonious balance, though he acknowledged that sacrifices are often unavoidable.

Jupitar underscored the perpetual struggle of harmonizing his music pursuits with the responsibilities of family life. He emphasized the necessity of making sacrifices to effectively manage both realms.



"I try as much as possible to sometimes violate the process. Even if I will come home at ten, I will come home the next morning. I won’t do it often. The balance is quite difficult," he said.