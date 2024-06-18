Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for alleged DWI

Menu ›
Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: CNN
Justin Timberlake was arrested last night in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Police told CNN.
He remains in police custody, according to police. Timberlake has a court appearance this morning, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Justice Court told CNN.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Timberlake for comment.
Timberlake is currently on tour with his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” He is next scheduled to perform in Chicago at the United Center on Friday.
