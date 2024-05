K.K Fosu and Bless have broken leg and multiple injuries

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian musicians K.K Fosu and Bless, known for 'Chocho Mu Cho', are stable after an accident on Accra-Apam highway.

The car collided head-on during an overtaking attempt, leaving them injured. One passenger died.



K.K Fosu and Bless have broken leg and multiple injuries, receiving treatment at University of Ghana Medical Center.

Investigation underway.



Read full article