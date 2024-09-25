Entertainment

KODA’s Burial: Ohemaa Woyeje Expresses Concern About Hearse Customized Number Plate ‘Yesu Edi Nkunim’

KODA Hearse She questioned the appropriateness of the message given KODA’s young age and family

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: ZionFelix

After the burial of Gospel musician Kofi Dua Anto (KODA), radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje expressed concern over a hearse with the customized plate ‘Yesu Edi Nkumim.’ She questioned the appropriateness of the message given KODA’s young age and family, suggesting it mocked God in tragic circumstances surrounding his death.



Source: ZionFelix