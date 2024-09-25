KODA’s Burial: Ohemaa Woyeje Expresses Concern About Hearse Customized Number Plate ‘Yesu Edi Nkunim’

She questioned the appropriateness of the message given KODA’s young age and family

Source: ZionFelix

After the burial of Gospel musician Kofi Dua Anto (KODA), radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje expressed concern over a hearse with the customized plate ‘Yesu Edi Nkumim.’

After the burial of Gospel musician Kofi Dua Anto (KODA), radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje expressed concern over a hearse with the customized plate ‘Yesu Edi Nkumim.’ She questioned the appropriateness of the message given KODA’s young age and family, suggesting it mocked God in tragic circumstances surrounding his death.





Read full article