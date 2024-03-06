Kaakyire Kwame Appiah advocates for separate ministries for creative art and culture

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Renowned Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has called for the establishment of a dedicated Ministry for the Creative Arts and Culture sector in Ghana.

Speaking with AKOMA FM’s Tony Best on Entertainment 360, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah emphasized the necessity of separating the Creative Arts and Culture sector from the Ministry of Tourism to ensure its sustained growth and development.



He expressed concerns that without a distinct ministry, the Creative Arts and Culture sector would continue to face challenges in receiving adequate support and investment from the government, as funding would invariably be shared with the Tourism sector.



Kaakyire Kwame Appiah lamented the historical neglect of the Creative Arts and Culture sector by successive governments, highlighting a lack of recognition and support despite the pervasive influence of music in society.

Citing the ubiquitous use of music in various aspects of life, he questioned why the creative industry receives insufficient attention and respect from policymakers.



"The problem that we have is as a result of the fact that there’s only one ministry for both Creative Arts, Culture and Tourism. There is no need putting the two under one umbrella," he remarked during the interview on March 2nd.



Kaakyire Kwame Appiah advocated for an independent ministry solely dedicated to Creative Arts and Culture, asserting that such a move would ensure that the welfare and interests of creatives receive the attention and support they deserve.