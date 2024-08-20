Entertainment

Kafui Dei overflows with praise for Worlasi’s artistic talent, resilience; 'you’ll definitely be recognised'

Kafui Kafui Dei

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Kafui Dei praised Worlasi’s talent and his innovative use of Ewe fabric in his art and music at Worlasi’s Eka exhibition in Accra. Dei highlighted Worlasi's meaningful integration of culture and creativity and expressed strong support for his work, emphasizing that diversity should be celebrated in the global context.



Source: Classfmonline