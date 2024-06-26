Kanye and Summer's estate reach copyright settlement

Kanye West

Source: BBC

Kanye West (now Ye) and Donna Summer's estate settled a copyright dispute over his use of her 1977 hit "I Feel Love" without permission on his Vultures 1 album.

Summer's husband initially sued West, alleging he used the sample despite their denial.



The lawsuit claimed West's team approached for clearance a week before the album's release, which was refused due to concerns over West's controversial reputation.

The settlement, confirmed by both parties, includes West agreeing not to distribute the song further.



The track was removed from streaming services initially and will not return, honoring Summer's legacy after her death in 2012.



