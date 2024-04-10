Keche Andrew mourns loss of mother

Keche Andrew

Keche Andrew, one-half of the popular music duo Keche, is grieving the passing of his mother, Mrs. Gladys Cudjoe (Nee De-graft Asmah), aged 66.

The heartbreaking news was shared by Keche Andrew on his social media accounts, expressing deep sorrow and disbelief.



In a tribute post, he wrote, “You Broke Our Heart Mum, Trust Me You Have Broken Our Heart ….. You Made Me An Orphan Mum, Why ????, Who Do I Share My Secrets With ??? I’m In Pains Mama Gladys …. I Miss You, I Really Love You.”

To honor her memory, the family will hold her one-week anniversary today, April 9, at their family house.



Friends and followers have extended their sympathies to Keche Andrew during this difficult time.