Keche expresses disappointment over disqualification of Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt

Keche

Musical Hip-Life duo, Keche, has expressed dismay over the disqualification of Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon by the Guinness World Record.

In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, they voiced their astonishment at the apparent jubilation among some Ghanaians regarding Asantewaa's setback.



“It’s shocking that some Ghanaians are excited that Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon has been disqualified by the Guinness World Record,” Keche remarked during the interview.



Keche emphasized Asantewaa's promotion of Ghanaian culture through her rendition of solely Ghanaian songs, including those of emerging artists. They highlighted her non-musical background, noting her previous involvement in organizing award shows before undertaking the Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon.

“If someone who’s not even a musician has been able to do this and we’ve supported her but unfortunately she’s been disqualified why should it excite some people.”



Reflecting on broader societal tendencies, Keche lamented, “It seems that as black people or Ghanaians, the downfall of someone excites us the most rather than seeing progress in our individual lives.”