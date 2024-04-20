Ken Fiati advocates unity for growth in Ghanaian film industry

Ken Fiati

Actor and director Ken Fiati has emphasized the importance of unity within the Ghanaian film industry as a key factor for its growth and success amidst existing challenges.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Fiati highlighted the need for collaboration between established industry veterans and emerging talents to harness the industry's full potential.



Fiati, who is currently directing the upcoming production "In the Chest of A Woman" by the late playwright Efo Kodjo Mawugbe, underscored the positive impact of mentorship and knowledge-sharing among actors. He emphasized that a unified approach, akin to the synergy observed on set, is essential for industry advancement.



Acknowledging the industry's hurdles such as funding constraints and global recognition, Fiati expressed optimism about the future, particularly citing the enthusiasm and talent of the new generation of actors.

He emphasized the readiness of emerging talents to carry forward the legacy of seasoned actors, stressing the need for sustained collaboration and passing down of knowledge to ensure the industry's continuous growth.



Fiati's perspective underscores a call for collective efforts and mutual support within the Ghanaian film community to overcome challenges and elevate the industry to greater heights.