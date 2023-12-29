Kenaz Akosah's 'Afehyia Pa': A heartwarming Ghanaian Christmas song to brighten your holidays

Kenaz Akosah

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel musician Kenaz Akosah, whose real name is Kenaz Kwadwo Akosah Adutwum has released a heartwarming Christmas song titled "Afehyia Pa."

The track features the evergreen gospel minstrel Cynthia Agyare Appiadu from the renowned Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Music group.



Sung in the beautiful Ghanaian language "Twi," the song carries a powerful Christmas message, spreading joy and well wishes for the holiday season and the upcoming New Year.



It's a perfect blend of gratitude, thanking God for His protection and blessings throughout the year.



"Afehyia Pa" brings together a talented team of musicians and studios, including Patrick Okrah, Ridim Oheneba, Prince Kwesi Sakason, Kwabena Okyere Darko, Ellis Oppong Adzinyo, Frank Godswill, Music City Production, Levites Studio, JVWils Studios (Joe Wilson, UK), and Frank Kweku Osei (Groove house studio).

The collaboration with Maa Cynthia, known for her incredible Twi songs, adds a special touch to the heartfelt tune.



This Christmas song by Kenaz Akosah is a must-listen for the festive season. You can find it on all major digital platforms for streaming and enjoyment. Get ready to be uplifted and filled with the spirit of Christmas.



Kenaz Akosah is now based in the United Kingdom where he works as a registered nurse. The third born out of six, to Mr and Mrs Akosah, Kenaz Akosah has had his passion for gospel music since childhood.