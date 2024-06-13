Entertainment

Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer diagnosis

IMG 20240613 073307 Kevin Jonas

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: CNN

Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, urged people to visit their dermatologists after undergoing surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma from his forehead.

Basal cell carcinoma appears as a raised, transparent bump and is common on sun-exposed areas like the head and neck.

Jonas shared his diagnosis on social media, advising followers to monitor moles for changes.

He received support from fans and the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Despite his health scare, the Jonas Brothers are set to continue their tour, with upcoming shows planned in Mexico City starting in August.

Jonas emphasized the importance of early detection in his message.

