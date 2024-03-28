KiDi open to political party endorsement for 'life-changing' pay

Kidi

Ghanaian sensation Kidi has revealed he would contemplate lending his musical talents to political parties, but only if the compensation is substantial enough to alter his life significantly.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM on March 26, the ‘Sugar Daddy’ crooner emphasized his reluctance to associate with any political faction unless the financial offer is genuinely transformative.



Citing the perilous political landscape in Ghana, Kidi expressed concern over the potential repercussions for artists who openly align themselves with political entities. He stressed the importance of safeguarding his career and brand integrity against any possible fallout.



"We are not in a system where somebody can publicly support a political party and still thrive afterwards. We are not in that system, unfortunately,” Kidi remarked, underscoring the prevailing challenges faced by public figures in Ghana's political arena.

Despite his reservations, Kidi humorously acknowledged the power of financial incentives, quipping that he would reconsider his stance if presented with a truly ‘life-changing’ sum, preferably in the hundreds of millions of dollars.



“Oh, you see, everybody has a price. If it’s an amount that can change your whole generation, like 100s of millions of dollars. I may consider,” he remarked light-heartedly, eliciting laughter.



For Kidi, the decision to engage with political parties hinges on balancing financial gain with the long-term implications for his career trajectory and personal integrity.