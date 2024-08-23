‘Kids of today don’t want stress; they just want to vibe’ – Flavour on perception of Afrobeats artists being lazy

Flavour

Source: 3news

Nigerian musician Flavour agreed with Buju Banton's critique of Afrobeats, describing current artists as reliant on repetitive beats rather than innovative lyrics.

Nigerian musician Flavour agreed with Buju Banton's critique of Afrobeats, describing current artists as reliant on repetitive beats rather than innovative lyrics. On the 'In My Opinion' podcast, Flavour urged his peers to enhance their musical depth and criticized Western media for mislabeling African music genres.





Read full article