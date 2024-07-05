Entertainment

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic'

SHOPAHOLIC KIEKIE YOUTUBE WEB SERIES KieKie in 'Shopaholic' YouTube series

Fri, 5 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Get ready for something new, exciting, and adventurous coming to your screens as the sensational star, KieKie, stars in the new YouTube series "Shopaholic." Premiering Friday July 5th on the Lady Laide Media YouTube channel, this web series is perfect for all aspiring and established fashionistas.

