King Paluta Urges Cooking Shows To Feature Him As He Displays Culinary Skills In New South Africa Video

King Paluta

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian artist King Paluta, known for his music, showcased his cooking skills in South Africa, urging cooking shows to feature him. Confident in his culinary talents, he playfully asked for help naming his dish and joked about potential stomach aches, ending with a meal enjoyed by his team.





