King Paluta urges authorities to combat influx of illegal substances

King Paluta

Ghanaian rapper and singer, King Paluta, has issued a stark warning to authorities responsible for curbing the influx of illegal substances into the country, stressing the urgency of their roles.

In an interview with Ato Kwamina on Takoradi based Connect FM, Paluta emphasized the detrimental effects of allowing such substances to penetrate the nation, highlighting the risk of increased addiction among users.



Expressing concern over the cultivation of weed in Ghana despite its illegality, Paluta questioned the effectiveness of existing measures to prevent its spread. He underscored his frustration at the ease with which these substances find their way into the country, despite efforts by customs and other authorities to intercept them.

While Paluta clarified that he does not condone drug abuse, he urged authorities to intensify their efforts to prevent illegal substances from entering the country, emphasizing the inevitability of their consumption once available. Despite his opposition to drug abuse, Paluta called for a more proactive approach from those in positions of authority to stem the flow of illicit drugs.



In addition to urging stricter enforcement measures, King Paluta advocated for the legalization of marijuana cultivation and use, citing potential economic benefits for the country. He argued that regulating the marijuana industry could provide valuable revenue streams while also addressing the issue of illegal cultivation. Paluta's call for action underscores the complex challenges surrounding drug policy in Ghana and the need for comprehensive solutions to mitigate their impact on society.