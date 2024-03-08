King Promise drops amapiano-infused single 'Paris'

King Promise

King Promise has released his first single of 2024, titled 'Paris.'

Following the global success of his hit 'Terminator,' 'Paris' infuses elements of Amapiano into King Promise’s distinctive Afrobeats style.



The track showcases catchy hooks and melodies, creating an infectious sound perfect for any celebration.



Known for his international appeal, King Promise draws inspiration from Ghanaian Highlife, Afrobeats, and R&B.



Having gained recognition with his breakout single 'Thank God' in 2016, he has since released successful singles and albums featuring collaborations with international artists.

'Paris' is a single off his upcoming album, and King Promise describes it as a reflection of the good vibes from his first visit to the city.



Listen to 'Paris' by King Promise below:



