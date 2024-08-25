Kingdom World Tour 2024 venue brouhaha: ICGC was grossly misrepresented and slandered – Christ Temple source

ICGC Teshie

Source: Classfmonline

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple East was accused of unfairly increasing venue fees for the Kingdom World Tour 2024.

The church was pressured to move the event indoors at the last minute, leading to a revised fee.

Organizers CMG Gospel criticized the church for the fee increase and short notice, prompting a public dispute.



Read full article