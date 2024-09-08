Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Kiriga unveils 'Sweet Banana' after rebranding from Aphaska Omar

Kiriga Kiriga

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian afrobeats artist Kiriga has made a significant return to the music scene with his latest track, "Sweet Banana."

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live