Kobina Ansah

Playwright Kobina Ansah has revealed that he is the sole songwriter for his upcoming play, "In The Pants Of A Woman," set to debut at the National Theatre later this month.

Known for captivating audiences with previous works like "The Boy Called A Girl" and "Once Upon A Riddle," Ansah anticipates that his latest production will deliver insightful lessons to its viewers.



The storyline centers on Mz Darko, a prominent gender activist and radio host, who faces a life-altering decision amid the peak of her career. An anonymous call during her show sets off a chain of events that challenge her plans.



"In The Pants Of A Woman" is a groundbreaking musical tackling themes of rape, aiming to empower survivors to break their silence—an unprecedented venture in Ghanaian theater.

While Ansah previously composed 14 original songs for his play "Once Upon A Riddle," his latest production boasts an impressive 16 original tracks, all penned without musical instruments.



Reflecting on his creative process, Ansah credits divine inspiration for his songwriting, describing how melodies come to him subconsciously, which he then refines with his team.



Don't miss the premiere of "In The Pants Of A Woman" at the National Theatre on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, 2024, with showings at 3 pm and 7 pm each day.