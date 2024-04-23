Kofi Jamar laments being used and discarded by media houses

Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian artist Kofi Jamar has recently exposed the treatment he received from media outlets in the country.

The popular musician behind the hit "Ekorso" expressed that during his peak, numerous media houses sought interviews with him, a demand he made time for despite his busy schedule.



Speaking on Property FM, Jamar mentioned that although he could have declined these requests, he chose to attend, aiming to foster positive relationships within the media industry.



However, he disclosed that now, when he seeks interviews with those same media houses, he is faced with significant challenges due to his lack of recent hit songs.

"When 'Ekorso' went viral, I recall numerous radio and TV stations pursuing me for interviews," he recalled. "We made time for all of them out of respect for their platforms."



He further elaborated, "Now, without a current hit like 'Ekorso', attempting to secure interviews with these same stations and media outlets has become arduous. This seems to be where the issue lies."



Jamar also recounted being warned upon entering the industry about its tendency to exploit and discard newcomers. He shared an instance where he was cautioned, "Be wary of the industry. If you're not careful, they'll use you and throw you away."