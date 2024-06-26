Kofi Kinaata explains why he won’t accept $1million deal to campaign for a political party

Kofi Kinaata

Source: 3news

Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata rejects a $1 million offer to endorse a political party ahead of the elections, citing concerns over public backlash and his desire to remain neutral.

He expressed reluctance to create campaign songs but is open to performing at political events if formally invited.



Kinaata emphasized his role as an entertainer rather than a political figure, urging Ghanaians to understand the distinction and to reduce stigma against artists who engage in political activities.

He hopes for national unity post-election and believes in letting God determine the outcome.



