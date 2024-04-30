Kofi Kinaata eyes political campaign song ahead of 2024 elections

Kofi Kinaata

Renowned Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata, known for his musical prowess, expresses readiness to campaign for a political party in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

During a recent interview on Class Xtra with Zeal Nana Kweku Bliss, Kinaata shed light on his forthcoming Extended Playlist, "Kofi Oo Kofi," while hinting at potential political involvement.



In Ghana's entertainment landscape, celebrities engaging in politics often face criticism for neglecting the concerns of ordinary citizens despite their influence. Notable figures such as Diana Asamoah, Samini, and Sarkodie have encountered backlash for their political affiliations.

Kinaata, an Enterprise Life ambassador, rose to prominence under Samini’s Hgh Grade Family, showcasing his lyrical prowess. His upcoming EP, "Kofi Oo Kofi," sans collaborations, is set for release on May 10, 2024, with eager anticipation from fans.