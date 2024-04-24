Kofi Kinaata laments Ghana's polarization and political partisanship

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, the popular musician from EffieKuma, has voiced deep concerns over the growing polarization of Ghana's public discourse, highlighting the stifling effect of political partisanship on citizens' ability to freely express themselves.

In a recent interview on Gh One Television, Kinaata emphasized the alarming trend where individuals are labeled based on their political affiliations, making it challenging to discuss national issues objectively.



Expressing his disillusionment with the current state of affairs, Kofi Kinaata remarked that he has resigned himself to focusing solely on his music career due to this pervasive political divide.



He criticized the prevailing mindset where loyalty to political parties often supersedes patriotism, leading to a situation where crucial matters remain unaddressed.

"The people are making things difficult so we cannot address issues because someone thinks he is party A so whatever you’re saying goes against party A so don’t say. He is party B so even if he’s dying…People tend to love their party more than the country and so everything is in a mess,” Kinaata explained during the interview.



