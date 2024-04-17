Kofi Kinaata set to release debut EP 'Kofi oo Kofi'

Cover art of the Ep

Ghanaian highlife sensation Martin King Arthur, known as Kofi Kinaata, is preparing to launch his first-ever music EP.

After a successful decade-long career, including winning the Songwriter of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (now Telecel Ghana Music Awards) three times consecutively, Kofi Kinaata is finally ready to release his debut EP titled "Kofi oo Kofi."

The EP's anticipation is high, especially following the release of his single and music video "Efiekuma Broken Heart," which is currently available on various streaming platforms. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full EP's release.