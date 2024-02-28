Kofi Kinaata to release EP on his birthday

Kofi kinaata

Kofi Kinaata has confirmed plans to unveil a seven-song EP later this year.

Despite his prolonged presence in Ghana's music scene, the artist, often hailed as West Gold by his loyal fanbase, has yet to deliver a comprehensive collection of his works.



Throughout the past decade, Kofi Kinaata's individual tracks and collaborative efforts have propelled him to the upper echelons of Ghanaian music, garnering recognition both locally and internationally.



Notably, he has clinched the Songwriter of the Year title at the Ghana Music Awards for three consecutive years, alongside other esteemed honors.



Despite his string of achievements, the pressure to solidify his legacy with a musical compilation has loomed over the Made in Taadi hitmaker. However, in an exclusive interview on Empire FM's ShowBiz Today, Kofi Kinaata addressed these expectations with composure, asserting his steadfast focus on artistic integrity.

Undeterred by external pressures, Kofi Kinaata disclosed his plans for the forthcoming EP, scheduled for release on his birthday, April 15th. Deliberating on the timing, he revealed a deliberate delay from his initial intention to unveil the EP last December.



"It will be at least a seven-song EP, for those who are asking for a body of work," Kofi Kinaata affirmed during the interview, offering insight into the upcoming project. Moreover, he emphasized that the EP's reception and performance would serve as a barometer for his potential venture into releasing a full-length album.



With anticipation building among fans and industry enthusiasts, Kofi Kinaata's forthcoming EP promises to showcase his musical prowess and set the stage for potential future endeavors in the realm of album releases.