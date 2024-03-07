Krobo cultural display sparks debate after Independence Day celebrations

Performance of dipo rite at the independence day observation

A recently circulated video on social media has ignited discussions surrounding the Krobo people's public exhibition of their cultural heritage during Independence Day celebrations.

The video captures a young lady adorned in traditional attire, partaking in a ritual where a napkin is gently rubbed across her body, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers.



This incident, which unfolded in Koforidua, has fueled a contentious debate, with some advocating for the prohibition of such customs, while others laud their cultural significance.



The focal point of the controversy stems from the Dipo Rites, a well-known yet contentious traditional festival in Ghana.



Despite facing criticism, the Dipo Rites remain among the most highly attended events in the nation, drawing considerable interest from tourists.



Celebrated by the people of Odumase Krobo in the Eastern region of Ghana, the Dipo Rites occur annually in April.



The festival symbolizes the transition of young girls into womanhood, marking their eligibility for marriage.

Upon the announcement of the rites, parents send their eligible daughters to the chief priest. However, participation necessitates the girls to undergo rituals and tests to affirm their chastity before being considered eligible for the festival.



