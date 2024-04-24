Kumawood's Akyere Bruwaa denounces false death rumours

Akyere Bruwaa

Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa has vehemently refuted social media rumors claiming she perished in a car accident.

In an Instagram video, Bruwaa condemned those behind the false reports and pledged to combat such misinformation in the future.



She emphasized the detrimental impact of these rumors on her career, reputation, and the distress they caused her fans and loved ones.



Expressing her outrage, Bruwaa prayed that those responsible would understand the consequences of spreading false news.

The actress expressed gratitude to her supporters for rallying to her defense.



