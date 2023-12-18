Kumchacha recounts how 19 pastors gave him fake cheques worth over GH¢450,000 during his mother’s funeral

Founder of Heaven's Gate Ministeries, Kumchacha

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has recounted an unforgettable experience during the final funeral rite of his late mother.

In his narration, he disclosed that during his mother’s funeral, there were about twenty (20) pastors who gave him a cheque worth over GH¢450,000.



He went ahead to indicate that he discovered the cheques were fake when he visited the bank to withdraw the money. Upon inquiry, he was informed that the cheques were not valid. Interestingly, only one person's cheque was deemed valid, allowing them to successfully withdraw the funds.



Kumchacha said that he has not been able to withdraw the money from the cheque by the 19 pastors to date and he prays his deceased mother’s ghost deals with such individuals.



“Last four years when my mother died, 20 pastors gave me a cheque but I was able to get the funds for just one of them meanwhile the family had already taken the amounts into account thinking it would come later. As I speak, I have not been able to withdraw the funds on the cheque. Some of them gave me a cheque of GH¢20,000 others GH¢10,000 and GH¢5,000 as well. I had to go to the bank several times to the extent that I felt shy at a point.

"I am calling on my mother’s ghost to haunt them till they honour their promise. My deceased mother is called Maame Ama, I pray she beats them for two years. why would you give me a fake cheque?” he said while speaking in an interview with Onua TV monitored By GhanaWeb.



Kumchacha made the comment when he was discussing Sonnie Badu’s issue with Dr. Kweku Oteng about him being neglected during his concert.







SB/BB