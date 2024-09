Kundivi Mahama meets the UE regional chief Imam

Source: A1radioonline

Renowned artist Kundivi Mahama is launching the Aniigazanga Music Concert, a cultural festival celebrating the Upper East Region's heritage.

The festival, endorsed by the Chief Imam, aims to showcase local traditions, music, and art, and will become an annual event.

Mahama sees it as a means to preserve culture and build community spirit.



