Kurl Songx credits highly spiritual records for career success

Kurl Songx

Ghanaian musician Kurl Songx has attributed his success in the music industry to Highly Spiritual Records, calling the label the cornerstone of his career.

The “Jennifer Lomotey” hitmaker expressed gratitude towards Highly Spiritual Records, stating, “Where I am now, if it weren’t for Highly Spiritual, I wouldn’t be here.”



Reflecting on the dynamics of the music industry, Kurl Songx acknowledged that artists often outgrow their record labels. He commented, “It’s important for us to grow, and sometimes as business-minded individuals, we may not want to remain with one label for too long. Eventually, the time comes when artists want to explore other opportunities and see what comes next.”

In an interview with Afia Owusu on Xzone aired on TV XYZ, Kurl Songx emphasized the significance of artist management in his journey. He stressed, “For me, having management is crucial. It has helped me tremendously.”



Following his departure from Highly Spiritual Records, Kurl Songx revealed that he is currently without management. Despite this transition, he remains optimistic about the future of his career.