Kwadwo Sheldon shares screenshot of WhatsApp message, call recording to support claim of invitation to NDC’s Bukom town hall meeting

Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: 3news

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has responded to a challenge from NDC National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo, who questioned his claim of being invited to the party’s Bukom Arena town hall meeting.

Sheldon had previously stated he was invited but declined the offer because he was told he would receive pre-determined questions for the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama.



In response, Sheldon shared a WhatsApp message and call recording with Opare Addo and held an X space to defend his claim.

Opare Addo refuted Sheldon’s claims, stating that Sheldon was only invited to cover a different event, the NDC Youth manifesto launch at UPSA, not the town hall meeting.



