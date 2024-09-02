Entertainment

Kwame Tanko debunks claims of leaving Angel FM

KWame TankoScreenshot 2024 09 02 114609.png Kwame clarified that he remains committed to his role at Angel FM

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kwame Tanko, the Morning Show host for Kumasi-based Angel FM, has denied rumors that he is leaving the station for Lawson FM.

The speculation arose after he posted "Always hard to say goodbye" on Facebook, leading many to believe he was moving to a new station.

However, Kwame clarified that he remains committed to his role at Angel FM.

The post, he explained, was in reference to a friend's passing, not his departure from the station.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com