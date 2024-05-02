Kwame Yogot quits music

Kwame Yogot

Ghanaian musician Kwame Yogot has sent shockwaves through the music industry with his abrupt announcement of quitting music.

Revealing this in a social media post, he declared his decision to step away from music, citing an inability to continue.



Despite the mixed reactions from fans, Yogot expressed gratitude, stating, "Thanks for loving me for no reason. Thanks for hating me for no reason."



His departure signifies a significant loss in the music scene, leaving many to ponder the impact of his absence.



Yogot's decision to quit has left his followers in disbelief, as he had been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene.



With hits spanning various genres, he had amassed a dedicated fanbase over the years.

However, his announcement has left many questioning the reasons behind his sudden departure.



While some speculate personal reasons, others wonder if there were underlying industry pressures at play.



