Kwame Yogot reveals why he declines international shows

Kwame Yogot

Ghanaian musician Kwame Yogot has shed light on why he turns down international performance offers, citing reasons beyond monetary gain.

In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, Yogot emphasized that his decision stems from a commitment to maintaining the integrity of his artistry and personal brand, rather than simply chasing financial rewards.



Yogot, known for collaborations with industry icons like Castro, highlighted the importance of aligning performance opportunities with his musical style and branding strategy during the interview.



The rapper emphasized the need for selective participation in events, questioning the appeal of ubiquitous appearances and underscoring the significance of maintaining exclusivity.



Addressing the criteria influencing his choices, Yogot emphasized factors such as location, convenience, and personal comfort over financial incentives.

Rejecting the notion of performing solely for exposure or travel opportunities, Yogot recounted instances where he declined offers, including invitations to events like Party in the Park in the UK and shows in Germany.



Expressing frustration with exploitative practices by event organizers, Yogot urged fellow artists to prioritize their worth and avoid being undervalued in the industry.



Yogot urged his peers to prioritize branding and self-worth, advising against compromises that may undermine their artistic integrity.