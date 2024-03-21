Kwami Sefa Kayi urges establishment of comprehensive standards for radio stations in Ghana

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Media stalwart Kwami Sefa Kayi has called on the National Media Commission (NMC), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), and other relevant bodies to establish comprehensive standards for all radio stations, emphasizing the need to curb the dissemination of inappropriate content and provide guidance for broadcasters.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Sefa Kayi lamented the absence of robust regulations in the media landscape, stressing the necessity for basic broadcasting journalism standards. He highlighted the proliferation of radio stations and the resultant decline in quality, citing the prevalence of politically and commercially influenced content.



Expressing disappointment in the failure of authorities to enforce adequate regulations from the onset of media development in the country, Sefa Kayi underscored the importance of defining and adhering to broadcasting content and standards. He urged stakeholders to collaborate in establishing and upholding these standards to ensure professionalism and accountability within the sector.

Sefa Kayi, renowned for his tenure as host of Peace FM's morning flagship programme 'Kokrokoo', also addressed his decision to transition from English to Akan broadcasting. He emphasized the need to challenge the perception of inferiority associated with local language-speaking stations, affirming his commitment to promoting the value of Akan journalism.



Despite his illustrious career, Sefa Kayi expressed no intention of retiring from Peace FM, expressing satisfaction with his journey and commitment to continued service at the station.