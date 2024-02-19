Kwan Pa's energetic performance steals the show at WUSC forum

Kwan Pa band

The annual World University Service of Canada (WUSC) forum in Ghana resonated with empowerment and lively music on Tuesday, February 13.

The dynamic Ghanaian band Kwan Pa thrilled the audience at Fiesta Royale Hotel, their infectious energy perfectly complementing the forum’s focus on the “Invest In Her” project.



"This impactful initiative, spearheaded by WUSC and funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), aims to transform the lives of urban, marginalized young women in Ghana by equipping them with specialized training in male-dominated Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) trades," stated a representative.



With a five-year goal of empowering 5,000 women across Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, and Accra, “Invest In Her” is already making a tangible difference.



Undoubtedly, the highlight of the forum was Kwan Pa’s electrifying performance. Led by the charismatic Hassan, the band’s rich blend of Ghanaian sounds, featuring the distinct palm wine music they’ve championed for the past five years, had the audience moving and grooving.



"Kwabena Safo, Nanay Oweni, and Kwame Agbahoasi Minamo wove their magic on local instruments like the twin bell, Kobe, and rattle, creating an unforgettable soundscape," said an attendee.

Their back-to-back hits not only entertained but also resonated with the forum’s message. "Investing in women’s economic empowerment is crucial for sustainable development," emphasized Kathleen Flyenn Dapaah, Director Head of Cooperation at the High Commission of Canada to Ghana.



Kwan Pa’s music, infused with Ghanaian cultural heritage and contemporary energy, embodied this message beautifully.



The WUSC forum, with Kwan Pa’s electrifying performance as its centerpiece, transcended being merely an event; it became a celebration of Ghanaian women’s potential and the power of music to inspire and unite.



