Kweku Darlington: I'lltake GHS90k to perform at political event but won't record campaign song yet

Kweku Darlington Camp Kweku Darlington

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Kweku Darlington, a Kumasi-based music star, revealed he would charge GHS 80,000 to GHS 90,000 for political performances but won't record a campaign song due to potential career risks.

Kweku Darlington, a Kumasi-based music star, revealed he would charge GHS 80,000 to GHS 90,000 for political performances but won't record a campaign song due to potential career risks. He views music as his job and is open to performing at events for any political candidate but avoids political endorsements.



