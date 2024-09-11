Kweku Darlington: I'lltake GHS90k to perform at political event but won't record campaign song yet

Menu ›
Entertainment
Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Kweku Darlington, a Kumasi-based music star, revealed he would charge GHS 80,000 to GHS 90,000 for political performances but won't record a campaign song due to potential career risks. He views music as his job and is open to performing at events for any political candidate but avoids political endorsements.
